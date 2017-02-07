7 Tech Stocks That Could Implode at Any Minute

When President Donald Trump was elected, the general belief was that he could be a headache for technology companies. But with the exception of just a few tremors, investors have hardly noticed. Since the election, tech stocks have boomed, including a 12% run for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) and a sizzling 21% gain for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

Wall Street had little choice but to get giddy about Trump’s recent excitement over tax reform, which helped the most recent push in tech companies along. That’s because many tech companies with loads of overseas cash should benefit. If they can bring back significant portions of that cash, that could mean special dividends, share buybacks, acquisitions … you name it.

But underneath all this is a growing risk that the market — and tech stocks especially — are becoming overbought. That’s doubly worrisome considering all of the festering potential landmines out there, such as tighter monetary policies from the Federal Reserve, some type of geopolitical incident or another tweet from the White House.

The following are seven vulnerable-looking tech stocks to sell … or at least consider protection such as options or tight stop-losses.

