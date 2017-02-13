Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Use 4.7-Inch Form Factor with 2,700 mAh Battery

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rumor mill today is includes lots of iPhone 8 news. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.
iPhone 8 Battery: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will have a 2,700 mAh battery, reports AppleInsider. This rumor claims that the 2,700 mAh battery will fit inside a device with a similar form factor to the current 4.7-inch iPhone models. However, the 2,700 mAh battery will give the device a battery life closer to the 5.5-inch devices sold by the company. The rumor claims that this is possible due to changes in how the logic board is set up. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is the source of this rumor.
iPhone 8 Accessories: Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 won’t come with many accessories, MacRumors notes. According to this rumor, the tech company won’t be including a Lightning to 3.5mm Headphone Jack Adapter with the device. This rumor also claims that there won’t be a Lightning to USB-C Cable that comes with it either. The final bit of the rumor states that the iPhone 8 will be the only of the three rumored iPhone devices this year that will include wireless charging. However, it claims that owners will have to buy a separate accessory to achieve this.
iPhone 8 Display: A new report claims that Apple has signed a deal with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) for more OLED panels, reports 9to5Mac. This report claims that SSNLF has agreed to make 160 million OLED panels for AAPL. These panels will likely go into the iPhone 8, which is rumored to have an OLED display. This deal with Samsung appears to be an extension of a previous one for 100 million OLED panels.