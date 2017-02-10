Friday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Enter Production Early

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of early production for the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

iPhone 8 Production: A new rumor claims that Apple is requesting suppliers to start iPhone 8 production early, reports 9to5Mac. According to this rumor, the tech company wants its suppliers to start production of the iPhone 8 in the second half of the first quarter of 2017. However, rumors claim the device still won’t come out until September. The recent rumor also claims that the iPhone 8 will feature an iris scanner and wireless charging.

LG UltraFine 5K Display Delay: Apple is delaying sales of the LG UltraFine 5K Display, MacRumors notes. The tech company is now pushing orders for the display back by five weeks to six weeks. The company is doing this to make sure that customers obtain the updated version of the LG UltraFine 5K Display. The updated version of the device features additional shielding. This prevents interference from routers that was causing problems with the first version of the display.

Matte Black iPhone 7: Customers are complaining about paint chipping off of their matte black iPhone 7 smartphones, reports AppleInsider. Both owners of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are complaining that the matte black finish is chipping off of their devices. Most users note that this is occurring around the psychical buttons and speakers. Some owners using cases claim that the problem is also occurring on their devices, despite the extra protection. AAPL is unlikely to help customers with the issue due to it being cosmetic damage.