3 Baby Bonds Paying 5%-Plus

What exactly is a “baby bond”? It’s a bond offering where the face value of the bond usually is $5,000. That makes a baby bond offering more attractive to retail investors.

There is also one other aspect to a baby bond offering, which is that they often trade just like stocks do.

This is of incalculable value for those interested in bonds, but who had to rely on diversified ETFs or had to pony up at least ten grand to buy an individual bond. The other great thing about these securities is that, as corporate bonds, they pay very attractive yields.

As with all corporate bonds, though, you have to be careful to choose companies that are solvent and not in danger of default. Without the protection of diversification, you carry more risk.

One other thing: distributions are paid and taxed as interest, not dividends.

