Man Arrested for Plotting to Bomb Target Stores to Tank TGT Stock

A Florida man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to bomb Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) stores.

Charles Barnett, 48, made contact with a police informant to have him plant the bombs. The informant turned Barnett in and brought the bombs to the police. The would-be bomber was hoping that his plan to bomb Target Corporation would reduce the stock’s price. He planned to buy it cheap and profit on the rebound.

Barnett’s plans had him building the bombs inside of boxes for products. This included pasta, breakfast bars and other items. After the bombs were turned over to police, they investigated his house. Police found parts to make bombs in the home.

Barnett is a registered sex offender that is currently on probation for kidnapping, sexual battery and grand theft. Police have charged him with “possession of a firearm, or destructive device, affecting commerce by a felon” for the bomb Target Corporation scheme. If found guilty, he may face up to 10 years in prison, reports Reuters.

Barnett had given the police informant 10 bombs to work with. He told him to start at Syracuse, N.Y., and travel back down to Florida. The man was offering to pay the informant $10,000 to complete the task.

The plans to bomb Target Corporation and Barnett’s betrayal by the police informant took place in early February. The criminal complaint concerning these events was filed by Department of Justice prosecutors on Thursday, Fortune notes.

TGT stock is doing fine and is even up slightly as of Friday morning.