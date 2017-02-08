Ex-Dividend Reminders Include EverBank Financial Corp (EVER)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, EverBank Financial Corp ( EVER ), Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ), and Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. ( BNCL ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on February 9, 2017.

EverBank Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share on 2/22/17, Ameriprise Financial will pay its quarterly dividend of 75 cents per share on 2/28/17, and Beneficial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of 6 cents per share on 2/23/17.

As a percentage of EVER’s recent stock price of $19.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of EverBank Financial to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when EVER shares open for trading on 2/9/17.

Similarly, investors should look for AMP to open 0.61% lower in price and for BNCL to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for EVER, AMP, and BNCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.24% for EverBank Financial 2.43% for Ameriprise Financial, and 1.46% for Beneficial Bancorp.

In Tuesday trading, EverBank Financial Corp shares are currently trading flat, Ameriprise Financial shares are trading flat, and Beneficial Bancorp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

