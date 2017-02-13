Clearly, some investors are betting that Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) stock will rise after its earnings report on Wednesday. GRPN stock is up about 9% since hitting a six-month low late last month. Groupon stock still looks cheap, and the acquisition of LivingSocial after the third quarter could be seen as a potential driver for the fourth quarter report.

That interpretation seems optimistic. GRPN stock might look cheap — but by most standard measures, it isn’t. LivingSocial has struggled even worse than GRPN has in the “daily deals” business, and Groupon itself simply can’t quite get its house in order: shares fell 22% after the Q3 report and kept falling.

At this point, I’m not sure what’s really left to drive Groupon stock higher.

The Turnaround Strategy Isn’t Helping GRPN Stock

Groupon is making some changes to its business. For one, it’s “streamlining” its business. SG&A spending fell over 10% in Q3 year-over-year, excluding a litigation reserve the year before. The company has shrunk its global footprint: Groupon operated in 47 countries at the beginning of 2015, a figure that will drop to 15 going forward.

And it has lightened its headcount, which declined 20% year-over-year in the third quarter.

Groupon isn’t just playing defense, either. The company has ramped up its marketing spend, which rose from $62 million in Q3 2015 to $88 million the following year. GRPN management said on the Q3 conference call that the company also was increasing discounting, which it treats as another form of marketing.

Meanwhile, the company is trying to step away from low-margin product revenue, which CEO Rich Williams has called “empty calories”.

The moves haven’t done much for GRPN stock, however. Groupon stock has increased from levels below $3 in late 2015/late 2016 — but most of the market has gained over the same period. Other than a bout of optimism after Q3, the market simply isn’t that interested in GRPN. There are long-term concerns that remain — and should cast their shadow over the Q4 report.

The Long-Term Pressures on Groupon Stock

There’s a legitimate question as to whether Groupon’s business model can actually work. Many investors have argued that it isn’t a marketing company for local businesses. Rather, it’s a predatory lender, offering upfront cash from Groupon sales in return for deals that offer little to no profit over the following months.

