Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (HMC) Stock Pops on Q3 Earnings Beat

Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: HMC ) stock was up following the release of its earnings report for its fiscal third quarter of 2017.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) reported earnings per share of 83 cents during its fiscal third quarter of 2017. The automobile company reported earnings per share of 61 cents in the fiscal third quarter of 2016. Analysts were expecting HMC to report earnings per share of 49 cents during the fiscal third quarter of the year.

Revenue reported by Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) in its fiscal third quarter of 2017 was $32.11 billion. This is down from the revenue of $32.17 billion that the company reported during the same time last year. It also didn’t meet the revenue estimate of $33.01 billion that Wall Street was looking for in the quarter.

During the fiscal third quarter of 2017, Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) reported consolidated profit of $1.50 billion. This represents a roughly 26% increase over the company’s consolidated profit from the same quarter of the year prior.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) reported consolidated operating profit of $1.85 billion for its fiscal third quarter of 2017. This is about a 30% increase over the consolidated operating profit reported by HMC in the fiscal third quarter of 2016.

Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR) also updated its guidance for fiscal 2017 in its most recent earnings report. The automobile company is expecting revenue of $122.72 billion with earnings per share of $2.69. Wall Street is expecting revenue of $112.66 billion and earnings per share of $2.50 for the fiscal year of 2017.

HMC stock was up 2% as of Friday morning.