Super Bowl Commercials 2017: Justin Bieber Stars in T-Mobile Ad

A 2017 Super Bowl commercial that is making the rounds stars Justin Bieber promoting T-Mobile US Rig’s (NASDAQ: TMUS ) services.

The artist introduces himself as the “Celebration Expert,” and begins the video by noting that “first, there was the high five.” A group of neanderthals proceed to do a high five, on of which is Robert “Gronk” Gronkowski.

“And then there was this,” Bieber says as he tosses a football at the New England Patriots star. Gronk throws the ball down and says “touchdown!” Bieber notes that it started with the spike, then the shimmy.

After this, there was the shake, then the shimmy shimmy shake. He notes that one player has unlimited moves, which is the title of the ad.

Bieber then says that everyone wants “unlimited” these days, offering a transition into what the ad is trying to sell. He then dances with a large group of people, and advertises T-Mobile’s products more.

Finally, the video ends with the singer introducing himself as a random guy who shows up and starts dancing. His moves are pretty good, but some people will have a hard time getting past the fact that it is the trouble aficionado, even if he looks dapper in a tux.

Check out the video below:

What do you think–is this Super Bowl worthy or not?

TMUS shares surged 0.3% Friday.

