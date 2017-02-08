T.J. Maxx (TJX) No Longer Backs Ivanka Following President Trump Tweet

T.J. Maxx — owned by TJX Companies Inc (NYSE: TJX ) — has asked its employees to move its Ivanka Trump merchandise.

In fact, the retailer is requiring workers to move any from the Ivanka brand in lieu of President Donald Trump’s comments on Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN ). The POTUS wrote a tweet retaliating against the company due to its decision to discontinue her line.

The stock declined, but eventually bounced back on Wednesday. It seems like T.J. Maxx is following Nordstrom’s initiative slightly by issuing the following statement: “Effective immediately, please remove all Ivanka Trump merchandise from features and mix into the runs,” a note reads.

The note added that all Ivanka signs should be discarded. A spokeswoman for the company said the following: “The communication was intended to instruct stores to mix this line of merchandise into our racks, not to remove it from the sales floor,” Ms. Thompson wrote in an email. “We offer a rapidly changing selection of merchandise for our customers, and brands are featured based on a number of factors.”

The Nordstrom situation received plenty of backlash from those who support the President, including the hashtag #BoycottNordstrom.

TJX stock grew 0.4% Wednesday.

More From InvestorPlace