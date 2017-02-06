Uber Hires Former NASA Engineer for Flying Cars Project

Uber has hired a talented engineer who will help develop the company’s project to roll out flying cars in the future.

The concept is called Uber Elevate and it will consist of vehicles capable of rising from the ground in a vertical manner, as well as traveling above ground and ultimately landing smoothly, also in a vertical manner.

The man who will bolster Uber’s future plans is Mark Moore, a former NASA worker who will serve as the transportation services giant’s director of engineering for aviation. He previously worked in the space agency’s Langley Research Center, which focuses on aeronautical research.

“Uber continues to see its role as a catalyst to the growing developing VTOL ecosystem,” said Nikhil Goel, head of product for Uber’s advanced programs, in a statement.

The company hopes that Uber Elevate will simplify the manner in which people commute to and from major cities with regular transportation methods that will include an elevated twist.

Uber does not actually manufacture vehicles, which means that it will likely hire an outside company to build the vehicles. In fact, the transportation services provider hopes to have an entire fleet of autonomous and flying vehicles some day.

It is worth considering that flying cars will be considered to be aircrafts, meaning that the regulations surrounding the futuristic industry would be considerably different than current automotive regulations.

More From InvestorPlace