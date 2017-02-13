Verizon Unlimited Plan: 8 Things to Know

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) has finally announced a Verizon Unlimited Plan.

Here are a few things to know about the Verizon Unlimited Plan.

The plan will cost $80 a month for a single device with paper-free billing and AutoPay.

The cost of the unlimited data plan will be reduced per line for each device added.

This can bring the price for unlimited data plans on each device down to $35 per month with four devices.

Verizon Communications Inc. notes that it may reduce speeds after 22GB of use during any billing cycle to help handle net work congestion.

The plan also includes mobile hotspot tethering with 10GB of 4G LTE data.

After customers use the full 4G LTE data on the hotspot, the speeds drop to 3G.

Customers can also add connected devices, such as a smartwatch, to the plan for $5 each per month.

To promote the Verizon Unlimited Plan, the wireless provider will be giving customers that switch to it free phones when they trade in eligible devices.

“You don’t have to settle for unlimited data on a discount network with low-quality video,” Nancy Clark, head of marketing and sales operations for Verizon Communications Inc., said in a statement. “This awesome offer makes it easier than ever to experience unlimited data the way it is meant to be, all on a network that can handle the demands of a digital life.”

You can learn more about the Verizon Unlimited Plan by following this link.

VZ stock was down slightly as of Monday afternoon.