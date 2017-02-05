Earnings Preview: Take Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Stock Is a Buy No Matter What

To say Take Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO ) has been sizzling might just be an understatement. The game-maker behind hits like Grand Theft Auto V and NBA 2K17 has gained 60% over the past 12 months and 250% over the past five years — a textbook, impressive upward trajectory.

Source: Via Rockstar

Rival Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTI ), which boasts hits like World of Warcraft, Guitar Hero and Call of Duty, had been moving in tandem until recently, losing 5% in the past three months alone.

On Tuesday, TTWO will release its latest quarterly results. Last quarter, the company blew Wall Street’s expectations out of the water. The company’s per-share earnings trend for the current quarter has been down, but estimates for the next quarter, the full year and next year have all been upped significantly in the past three months. Ninety days ago, the consensus was for earning of $1.22 for the full year, but that’s since expanded 44% to an estimate of $1.76.

The only caveat? It represents a 10% decline from the year prior. The silver lining? For the year after, 50% growth is expected. Not too shabby.

Crunch a few numbers and you’ll see it’s still 33% growth when compared instead to Take Two’s earnings before the 10% expected drop. For the cherry on top, it’s on the back of double-digit sales growth.

What’s driving the success of TTWO stock? According to the most recent annual report, the shift to digital delivery has been strong. The company posted record net revenue of digitally delivered content thanks to 53% year-over-year growth. On top of that, recurrent consumer spending — which comes from in-game purchases and add-on content — grew to its highest level ever. This is promising, as it means results are being driven by spending trends as opposed to, say, a one-time launch.

