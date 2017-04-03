3 ETF Options to Hedge Against the Next Market Crash

The stock market is presently at its third most expensive in history, exceeded only by the market before the 1929 crash and the dot-com bubble in 1999. That means that everyone is happy! Things are grand! That is, until something comes along and takes the air out of the market.

If you own a long-term diversified portfolio, you can just ride out the ups and downs of the market. Still, I recognize that some investors are hunting for some kind of hedge. That’s where options can come in handy.

You can use a wide variety of options to hedge your long positions. They come with a cost, of course. But that’s the case with all insurance, which is what options for hedging usually are. I actually prefer to take short positions of varying kinds, but I recognize that this has unlimited risk associated with it.

So think about these as possible selections for a market crash.

