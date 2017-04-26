Ex-Dividend Reminders Include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE: PSXP ), Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SHLX ), and Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE: PAGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends on April 2, 2016.

Phillips 66 Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of 58.6 cents per share on 5/12/17, Shell Midstream Partners will pay its quarterly dividend of 29.1 cents per share on 5/12/17, and Plains GP Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of 55 cents per share on 5/15/17.

As a percentage of PSXP’s recent stock price of $52.54, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when PSXP shares open for trading on 4/27/17.

Similarly, investors should look for SHLX to open 0.89% lower in price and for PAGP to open 1.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PSXP, SHLX, and PAGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips 66 Partners LP :

Shell Midstream Partners LP :

Plains GP Holdings LP :

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time.

This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue.

If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.46% for Phillips 66 Partners LP, 3.56% for Shell Midstream Partners LP, and 7.24% for Plains GP Holdings LP.

