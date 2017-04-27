Microsoft (MSFT) slumps after so-so Q3 earnings >>> READ MORE
9 Things to Know About New Weight Watchers CEO Mindy Grossman

She has nearly 40 years working in retail

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

Mindy Grossman has been appointed as the new Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) CEO.

Mindy GrossmanHere are nine things to know about the retail entrepreneur:

  • She has 38 years working with consumer brands, including Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) and Tommy Hilfiger.
  • Her most recent role was as the CEO of HSN, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSNI), a multi-channel retailer.
  • Grossman will take over as Weight Watchers CEO in July. The company will have an interim CEO until then.
  • She will also join the company’s board.
  • Grossman’s resignation from HSN will be effective as of May 24 and the company is in search of new leadership.
  • She also serves as the chairman of the National Retail Federation.
  • “She has the experience, the passion and the positive energy to take Weight Watchers to exciting new places,” Weight Watchers investor and board member Oprah Winfrey said.
  • Grossman will help push Weight Watchers forward, which recently posted fourth-quarter revenue that was 3% higher than it was the prior year, while its subscriber-base increased by 10% compared to the year-ago quarter’s.
  • WTW stock grew 2.8% Thursday on the news of Grossman’s appointment, now selling at $20.71 per share and up a whopping 80.5% year-to-date.

