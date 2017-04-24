T-Mobile reports Q1 beat, takes a bite into Verizon, AT&T >>> READ MORE
Home > Market Insight, Financial Articles >

New on Netflix in May 2017: 24 New Netflix Movies

The selection includes several Netflix originals

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

What’s new on Netflix, Inc.  (NASDAQ:NFLX) next month?

New on Netflix
Source: Shutterstock

May will be a good time to subscribe to the online streaming site as the selection of films available to those willing to pay $9.99 a month includes everything from a Quentin Tarantino classic, an Academy Award winner and a beautiful animated film for the whole family.

Additionally, the new Netflix movies that are being rolled out in May include a series of offerings that are originals produced by the online streaming site.

Even among the more obscure films available next month, there are some good ones to watch out for such as The Place Beyond the Pines.

Available May 1

  • American Experience: The Big Burn (2014)
  • Chocolat (2000)
  • Decanted (2016)
  • Drifter (2017)
  • Forrest Gump (1994)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • In the Shadow of Iris – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 2

  • Two Lovers and a Bear (2016)

Available May 5

  • Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 6

  • When the Bough Breaks (2017)

Available May 7

  • The Host (2013)
  • LoveTrue (2016)

Available May 8

  • Beyond the Gates (2016)

Available May 9

  • All We Had (2016)

Available May 12

  • Mindhorn – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
  • Sahara – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 16

  • The Break-Up (2006)
  • The Place Beyond the Pines (2012)

Available May 19

  • BLAME! – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

Available May 22

  • Inglourious Basterds (2009)
  • They Call Us Monsters (2017)

Available May 24

  • Southpaw (2015)

Available May 26

  • I am Jane Doe (2017) 
  • War Machine – NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM

NFLX stock is up 0.6% Monday.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/04/new-on-netflix-movies-nflx/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC