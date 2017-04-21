Visa Inc (V) Reports Q2 Earnings, Revenue Beat

Visa Inc (NYSE: V ) has released its earnings report for its fiscal second quarter of 2017.

During its fiscal second quarter of 2017, Visa Inc reported earnings per share of 86 cents. This is an increase over the earnings per share of 68 cents reported during the same time last year. It also came in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 79 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by Visa Inc in its fiscal second quarter of 2017 was $4.48 billion. This is up from the revenue of $3.63 billion that was reported during the company’s fiscal second quarter of 2016. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $4.31 billion for the second fiscal quarter of the year.

Visa Inc reported operating income of $2.81 billion during its fiscal second quarter of 2017. The electronic payments company reported operating income of $2.43 billion during the same period of the year prior.

Net income reported by Visa Inc in its fiscal second quarter of the year was $430 million. This is a decrease from its net income of $1.71 billion that was reported by the company in its fiscal second quarter of 2017.

Visa Inc also updated its guidance for the full fiscal year of 2017. It expects revenue growth for the fiscal year to be on the high end of the 15% to 18% range. It is also expecting earnings per share to increase by the high end of the mid teens for the year.

Visa Inc is also going to pay a dividend to investors that hold its Class A stock. This will have it paying 16.5 cents per share to stockholders. The dividend will be payable on June 6, 2017 to shareholders on record as of May 19, 2017.

V stock was up slightly as of Friday morning.