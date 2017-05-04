Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) engineers were scrambling yesterday to contain a large scale phishing attack that used its Google Docs cloud-based productivity software.

Before they were able to shut it down, the Google Docs phishing attack had spread like wildfire, compromising the email accounts of those affected.

It was bad news for Google, but probably couldn’t have come at a better time for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), who launched the cloud and security focused Windows 10 S the day before.

How the Google Docs Phishing Attack Works

The Google Docs team took to Twitter early yesterday afternoon to warn users of a Google Docs phishing attack that begins as an email invitation to view a shared Google Doc.

The email usually came from a known contact, and the link goes to the legitimate Google sign-in page. As the user logs into their Google account, they’re prompted to authorize something called “Google Docs” to manage their Gmail email account. The problem is “Google Docs” was actually a cleverly named app — nothing to do with Google at all — and once it’s given those permissions, it goes to work.

The victim’s contact list is used to send the Google Docs phishing email to their contacts. And with the privileges to read, send and delete their emails, the “Google Docs” app operators had open access to the email accounts of those affected. That means sensitive information was potentially exposed and in addition, having control of the Gmail account means the potential for online services linked to that account to be compromised.

The genius of this hack is that it made use of genuine Google services instead of trying to re-direct users to a fake website.

Perfect Timing for Microsoft

Google engineers were on the case quickly to shut it down and minimize the damage. Yesterday evening, they posted an update on Twitter:

“We have taken action to protect users against an email impersonating Google Docs, and have disabled offending accounts. We’ve removed the fake pages, pushed updates through Safe Browsing, and our abuse team is working to prevent this kind of spoofing from happening again. We encourage users to report phishing emails in Gmail. If you think you clicked on a fraudulent email, visit g.co/SecurityCheckup and remove apps you don’t recognize.”

Still, the Google Docs phishing attack couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for Microsoft.

Chromebooks running Google’s Chrome OS and using Google Docs have been taking over the educational PC market, pushing out Windows. The big draw is cost, ease of use and security.

Next Page