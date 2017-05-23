Animal Kingdom News: 10 Things to Know About Disney’s New Avatar Land

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is looking to draw in Avatar fans with its Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction in the Animal Kingdom.
Here are a few things to know about the new Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction that is coming to the Animal Kingdom.
- The new section of the park is located at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
- Pandora – The World of Avatar takes of 12 acres of space.
- This makes it the largest expansion to one of Walt Disney Co’s parks in the United States in over 10 years.
- Walt Disney Co is hoping that the new park will draw more visitors to the Animal Kingdom, which has see attendance decline lately.
- The park was originally supposed to open around the same time that the second Avatar film went to theaters, but delays have pushed the movie back to 2020.
- Pandora – The World of Avatar will hold its grand opening event on May 27, which is this Saturday.
- There will be special food and drinks based on the movies that will be available from the Satu’li Canteen and the Pongu Pongu drink stand.
- The park will also include other merchandise from the film for visitors to purchase.
- One of the more unique pieces of merchandise is an action figure Na’vi that looks like the buyer, but costs $75.
- There are also two separate rides for fans of the film series to enjoy: Na’vi River Journey and Flight of Passage.
You can follow these links to learn more about the Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction at the Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.