Animal Kingdom News: 10 Things to Know About Disney’s New Avatar Land

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is looking to draw in Avatar fans with its Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction in the Animal Kingdom.

Here are a few things to know about the new Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction that is coming to the Animal Kingdom.

The new section of the park is located at Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Pandora – The World of Avatar takes of 12 acres of space.

This makes it the largest expansion to one of Walt Disney Co’s parks in the United States in over 10 years.

Walt Disney Co is hoping that the new park will draw more visitors to the Animal Kingdom, which has see attendance decline lately.

The park was originally supposed to open around the same time that the second Avatar film went to theaters, but delays have pushed the movie back to 2020.

Pandora – The World of Avatar will hold its grand opening event on May 27, which is this Saturday.

There will be special food and drinks based on the movies that will be available from the Satu’li Canteen and the Pongu Pongu drink stand.

The park will also include other merchandise from the film for visitors to purchase.

One of the more unique pieces of merchandise is an action figure Na’vi that looks like the buyer, but costs $75.

There are also two separate rides for fans of the film series to enjoy: Na’vi River Journey and Flight of Passage.

You can follow these links to learn more about the Pandora – The World of Avatar attraction at the Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom.