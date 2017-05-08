Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Sales May Start in October

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of iPhone 8 production. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Sales: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will be ready to go on sale in October, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the iPhone 8 will be ready to launch in September and will be available for purchase the following month. The rumor claims that production of the iPhone 8 is going well enough for it to launch alongside the other rumored devices coming later this year. Previous rumors have the iPhone 8 not coming out until much later, and potentially not until 2018.

Smart Keyboard Warranty: Apple is extending its warranty for its Smart Keyboards, 9to5Mac notes. The tech company is now offering a three-year warranty for its Smart Keyboards. This covers the Smart Keyboards for both the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro. The warranty starts when the device is purchased and will cover devices that are experiencing functional issues during use. AAPL may chose to repair or replace the product.

iOS 11 Features: Rumor has it that two new major features are coming in iOS 11, reports BGR. This rumor claims that the tech company will be launching an all-new version of its Wallet app. It claims that this will give it social functionality and allow it to better compete against digital payment rivals. The second rumor is that AAPL will make FaceTime Audio its default calling option for owners in iOS 11. The feature offers better audio than normal calls, but takes up more data, as well.