Wednesday Apple Rumors: Possible iPhone SE Rear Shell Leaks

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible iPhone SE leak. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone SE: A new image leak shows what may be part of the next iPhone SE, reports MacRumors. The image shows the rear shell of what is claimed to be one of Apple’s upcoming smartphones. The design looks closer to an iPhone 7, but is rumored to be for the iPhone SE. It has a hole for a single rear camera and a vertically-aligned flash. A document behind the rear shell mentions that it will use a Ion-X glass display. It is also possible that this image is connected to the iPhone 7s.

iPhone 8 Render: Another render of the iPhone 8 has shown up online, AppleInsider notes. The render is based on what where claimed to be leaked CAD documents from Apple supplier Foxconn. If that original leak turns out to be accurate, then it means this could be the first real glimpse at what the iPhone 8 will look like. It is also possible that the leaked document was only one of many designs that AAPL is considering, meaning the final version of the iPhone 8 may not look at all like the render.

Music Redesign: A design student has created a new concept for how Apple Music could work, reports 9to5Mac. The redesign of Music was created Jason Yuan, the design student, after he was turned down for an internship at the company. The redesign includes a sampler that would let users preview music before choosing to add it to their playlist. Choosing which songs to add would be a simple as swiping down to confirm and left to reject.