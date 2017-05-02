Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) Is a Bellwether for the Soft vs. Hard Data Debate

A debate is raging on Wall Street regarding the gap between “soft data” and “hard data.”

Soft data refers to forward-looking sentiment measures — like the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) — that ask people to look out into the future and estimate whether their economic situation is going to be better or worse than what it is currently.

Hard data refers to backward-looking performance measures — like Retail Spending, Durable Goods Orders and the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) — that gather data on what production and spending has actually occurred in the economy and whether or not the economy has grown.

Soft data measures have been climbing higher for months, but hard data measures have not followed suit. For instance, while consumer confidence has been increasing dramatically since the presidential election (see Fig. 1), retail spending has been declining (see Fig. 2).

This tells us that, while consumers have been happy to respond with a positive outlook for the future when surveyed on the phone, they have been less willing to put their money where their mouths are and show that confidence by spending more.

This is concerning for investors because stock prices can only be driven higher by hope and confidence for so long. At some point, consumers actually have to go out and spend to keep stock prices aloft.

Watching the Bellwethers

To get a feel for how confident Wall Street is that soft data increases will be followed up by hard data increases, traders will often watch bellwether stocks like Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF ) to see how they are performing.

When these stocks move higher, it is a sign Wall Street still has confidence the increase in hard data is on the horizon. When these stocks move lower, it is a sign Wall Street is losing confidence that the increase will materialize.

COF is an important bellwether because it is directly tied to the financial health of U.S. consumers through the loans it issues and its large presence in the subprime credit card market. When consumers are confident and financially stable, they use their credit cards more, take out more loans and stay current on repayments. When consumers are less confident and financially unstable, they use credit cards less, take out fewer loans and are less able to stay current on repayments.

