Dunkin’ Donuts Giving Away Free Scoop of Frozen Coffee Today!

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) is giving away free scoop of frozen coffee today at its Dunkin’ Donuts locations.

The free sample of Dunkin’ Donuts frozen coffee will be available at participating stores in the United States. The offer is available starting at 10:00 a.m. today and will last until 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

Customers that stop in at a Dunkin’ Donuts during the above-mentioned time can get a 3.5-ounce sample of the chain’s new frozen coffee. The free frozen treat isn’t unlimited and the coffee chain’s locations may run out of supplies throughout the day.

Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating its free samples of frozen coffee today with a special geofilter for Snap Inc’s (NYSE: SNAP ) Snapchat app. The filter is only available today and can be unlocked by going to a DNKN location.

Dunkin’ Donuts is also continuing its “Freeze the Day with $1K” giveaway event. The event has the chain handing out $1,000 to random customers this week. The winners also gets free frozen coffee from the chain for the summer.

Dunkin’ Donuts introduced its new frozen coffees to customers at the start of the month. It was at this time that it also announced that it was planning to give out free samples on May 19. The frozen treat from the chain is made from 100% Arabica coffee.

You can follow this link to learn more about the free frozen coffee offer and other promotions from Dunkin’ Donuts that are taking place today.