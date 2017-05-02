Expect Fireworks From Groupon Inc (GRPN) Stock Earnings

There are plenty of reasons to expect a big move in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN ) stock following Groupon earnings on Wednesday. The simplest one is history. After the last three Groupon earnings reports, GRPN stock has gained 23% (Q4), lost 22% (Q3), and gained 29% (Q2).

More broadly, there’s the sense that Groupon’s business model is facing what could be its last chance at success. Since taking over in late 2015, CEO Rich Williams has “streamlined” the business, cutting headcount and reducing the global footprint from 47 countries to 15.

Groupon has ramped up marketing investments and discounting. It has cut its take of deals, and in many cases cut the discount offered to customers as well.

The business seems to be where Williams wants it. That, in turn, means that the long-running bull/bear debate over GRPN stock seems likely to have an answer. Is the company a valuable marketing tool with a dominant market share, as GRPN bulls argue? Or are bears right? Is Groupon nothing but a camouflaged predatory lender whose 2011 IPO benefited from nearly perfect timing?

The truth, as often is the case, likely is somewhere in the middle … but the response to Groupon earnings seems likely to be anything but.

What to Watch for in Q1 From GRPN Stock

Given the apparent stakes of the Groupon earnings release, consensus estimates seem almost too perfect. The average Street analyst is expecting a non-GAAP loss of a penny a share, and a 1% decline in sales.

In other words, there are two outcomes from Groupon earnings, barring a bizarrely accurate consensus forecast. Either the company beats — and grows year-over-year. Or it misses estimates — and the business shrinks. Either outcome seems likely to have an exaggerated impact on the post-earnings ‘story’ for GRPN stock.

If earnings beat, then Groupon is “back to growth,” and analysts and investors are underestimating its potential. If they miss, Groupon “remains a declining business,” with turnaround expectations having arrived far too soon.

The headline numbers will matter significantly, in a way that’s not always the case. (See, for instance, Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) Q2 report.) It’s probably too early to declare Q1 an inflection point for the business — but it’s not too aggressive to argue that investors will see it that way, at least in post-earnings trading.

