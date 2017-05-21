Researcher: Apple Inc. iOS 10.3.1 Jailbreak Could Arrive in August

Seemingly the battle for control of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iOS firmware never ends, what with the Cupertino-based outfit on one side, always plugging security holes. And on the other hand, people who are determined to allow iPhone, and iPad owners the freedom to chose via jailbreaking looking to exploit them. As such, there’s a race on to create a jailbreak for iOS 10.3.1 — one that’s stable and Apple won’t be able to prevent.

Toward that end, one researcher now claims, that one may be available in August, here’s what you need to know.

As for when this takes place, it’s in August this year, so, there will be a reasonable wait to see if anything materializes. Right now, there’s no more detail on this, however, if you want to free your handset or tablet of Apple’s shackles, there are some things you can do to prepare.

Getting Ready

Back in January, the famous hacker/security researcher Luca Todesco talked about how it was important to save SHSH2 blobs. That is if you’re looking to take advantage of any future iOS 10 jailbreaks. Not sure what blobs are, here’s everything you need to know — including how to save them, which should be done ASAP.

Our advice on this matter is, don’t skip to the guide. Read the article; it will give you some background on why saving SHSH2 blobs is important.

Downgrade iOS

The next step you can take may be relevant to you, although it’s possibly not. And that is, make sure you don’t upgrade to iOS 10.3.2 if you do it’s possible Apple may stop signing iOS 10.3.1. Which means you will be locked out of any future jailbreak, and possibly have to wait a very long time for another solution.

Now, if you’ve already crossed over onto iOS 10.3.2, you should downgrade now. Here’s a guide which should be able to point you in the right direction. If you need any help, please use the article’s comment section, and we will get back to you asap.

Device Compatibility

Unfortunately, he who caused this jailbreak storm has yet to reveal what iPhone’s, or iPad’s may be compatible. On, Twitter, he was asked to confirm whether the iPhone 7 would be among them. However, for whatever reason, he has failed to respond to that question. Although, what he did reveal was that iOS 10.2 is acceptable to this supposed exploit.

So, that’s it, you, and we will now have to wait, possibly until August, fingers crossed something does materialize. If it does, we will, of course, bring you the details as soon as we have them. Followed by a possible jailbreak tutorial.

In the meantime, follow the advice we gave above and avoid iOS 10.3.2.

