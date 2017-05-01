Should You Buy Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK ) is losing momentum again. After a roaring rebound in 2016, CHK stock declined sharply to start 2017. Shares slipped from as high as $8 to just $5 even. A rally in oil and natural gas lifted CHK stock back to $6 a month ago, but shares are heading back toward the lows of the year now.

Longs suggest that investors merely need to be patient with Chesapeake Energy. Skeptics, however, suggest that the turnaround has run out of gas. Let’s take a look at the arguments.

CHK Stock Cons

Oil & Natural Gas Are Trending Lower: Chesapeake had a real chance of going bankrupt in 2016. The company’s stock traded under $2 at one point, and its bonds traded down sharply, suggesting serious wipeout risk.

However, the company avoided disaster in large part due to a changing energy environment. Natural gas exploded higher, moving from multiyear lows below $2 to as high as the low $4’s. Oil played along, rallying from $27 to the mid-$50s. The prices of Chesapeake’s main products literally doubled.

Those gains are now fading though. Natural gas is highly seasonal, and this isn’t a peak time of year for the commodity. Still, the recent price action is troubling. Natural gas is down from its peak above $4 to just $3.20 now. Production figures have driven the decline; low prices didn’t hit supply as much as bulls had hoped. Oil, while its decline has been less violent, has lost ground. Oil is down from $55 to under $50 now as the OPEC pop wears off.

Huge Debtload: Chesapeake has a terrible balance sheet. The company averted bankruptcy last year, but it’s not out of the woods yet. The company’s enterprise value — a figure which includes its debt — is a massive $15 billion. But its market cap is less than $5 billion. That means the vast majority of Chesapeake’s investors own bonds rather than CHK stock.

Given that Chesapeake is unprofitable at current energy prices, it has a real problem. It won’t have cash on hand to pay off its bonds as they reach maturity. A rise in energy prices would help, but the bigger lever to solve this issue is either more asset sales or stock issuance. Asset sales are problematic, given the current lack of enthusiasm for oil and gas properties. Thus, you’re likely to see Chesapeake sell a ton of stock to raise cash. Given the disparity between the company’s debt (huge) and market cap (small), it would have to issue prodigious amounts of stock, diluting existing shareholders massively to fund its obligations this way.

No Catalyst: There is little on the horizon that supports the idea of a quick rally in CHK stock. The company isn’t likely to be free cash flow positive until 2018 (or later). It will make little-to-no accounting profit either.

The company’s good assets are encumbered. The recent move to raise the maximum number of authorized shares suggests management intends to flood the market with up to 1.1 billion new shares of CHK stock. Oil and gas are trending downward. CHK stock won’t pay a dividend for years, if ever. If you own the stock here, you’re speculating on favorable asset sales and little else, as there’s hardly anything that makes this a must-own position in the context of this year in particular.

