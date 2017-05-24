The Bond God’s 5 Favorite Yields (Up to 8.6%)

When the “Bond God” Jeffrey Gundlach speaks, yield hounds listen. And earlier this month, the preeminent income investor on the planet shared his favorite stock idea with a private audience.

I’ll share the specifics on his recommendation in a moment, including the exact “pair trade” that Gundlach likes. But first, let’s recap why we care what he says.

Gundlach’s Profitable Contrarian Calls

When Gundlach speaks, he often takes heat from his peers and the media because his calls run contrary to popular belief. But he’s usually right – and profitable:

In 2007, he warned investors to get out of subprime mortgages just before the credit markets melted down.

In 2011, he predicted a big rally in U.S. Treasuries when rates were already near 30-year lows (and Bill Gross was predicting otherwise). Rates dropped in half again over the next year as bond prices skyrocketed.

as bond prices skyrocketed. In 2014, he correctly forecasted another bond rally – which happened over the next two years as rates declined by one-third .

. Also in 2014, he called a rally in the U.S. dollar when most pundits were predicting its demise – and the buck soon rallied 20%.

And he called Donald Trump’s win very early – in June 2016 – as every poll on the planet had Hillary Clinton winning in a landslide.

Gundlach Called Trump’s Upset Win on April 22, 2016



We also profited handsomely from Gundlach’s prescient early-2016 call on closed-end funds (CEFs). At that time, he said:

“Closed-ends are one of the best plays on the Fed not raising interest rates. Investors have been afraid to own them because they fear that the Fed has launched a tightening cycle.”

“For 20 years, they have traded at a 2% discount, on average, to net asset value (NAV). Recently, however, the sector traded at a 10% to 12% discount to NAV.”

My Contrarian Income Report subscribers were already buying out-of-favor CEFs when the Bond God decreed they were a deal. I liked them for their high yields (many paid 8% or more) and their generous discounts (which gave them 15% to 20% price upside to boot).

We bought four CEFs in five months beginning in January 2016. And this “Bond God four-pack” has indeed delivered for us – to the tune of 38% average total returns over the last seventeen months:

When We Were Bond Gods



Has the easy CEF money been made? In most cases, yes. But there’s one bargain sector left, which just happens to be the focus of Gundlach’s latest recommendation.

Gundlach’s Favorite Trade Today

Now he says “buy emerging markets and short the S&P 500.” He explained why to CNBC:

“The valuation of emerging markets is half the valuation of the S&P 500, when you look at things like price-to-sales, price-to-book. If you look at market share of global stock markets, the U.S. is over 50% of global stock markets, but it’s under 25% of GDP. So there’s just something wrong with this picture.”

Gundlach even named ETF names, suggesting investors buy the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA: EEM ) and short the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA: SPY ).

With emerging markets trading at cheap valuations versus elevated levels for U.S. stocks, the trade makes perfect sense. But if you’re looking for yield, you’ve got two big problems:

SPY yields 2%. If you short the fund, you’ll have to pay 2% out of pocket annually. EEM yields just 1.7%, which means you’ll owe money to stay in this trade.

But we can do better and bank 6%+ net yields while still following Gundlach’s advice. We’ll simply use his favorite vehicle, CEFs.

