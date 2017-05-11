Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Isn’t Worth the Gamble

The results of Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS ) most recent earnings show that it is a conglomerate whose largest business, Media Networks, is struggling and faces many headwinds and uncertainties.

Need more fodder to worry over? The revenue of another one of its businesses, Studio Entertainment, fell year-over-year. Movies are an inherently uncertain business, and conglomerates and uncertainty are two things that Wall Street doesn’t like, so investors should avoid Disney and sell DIS stock.

ESPN Drags DIS Stock Results

There’s no question that Disney’s Media Networks business is struggling. The operating income of its Cable Networks unit fell 3% year-over-year to $1.8 billion. Cable Networks accounts for the lion’s share of the company’s profits, as Disney’s entire net income for the quarter came in at $2.4 billion.

ESPN caused most of Cable Networks’ difficulties. The network was hit by a combination of higher programming costs and continued subscriber losses. According to Fortune, ESPN has lost about 10 million subscribers since 2013.

Given the continued proliferation of internet TV options and skinny bundles, chances are good that the trend will continue. And, despite a laundry list of internet video and skinny bundle platforms that will include content from ESPN, which was recited by DIS stock CEO Bob Iger on the company’s earnings conference call, the trend could very well greatly intensify.

As analyst Michael B. Nathanson of MoffettNathanson LLC pointed out during the call, “people are not tuning into SportsCenter the way maybe they used to in a pre-digital world.”

Indeed, in an age in which people increasingly can very easily watch video highlights from any team’s games on many devices, why would they watch ESPN’s highlight shows, which include game footage and news stories they don’t care about? And if ESPN’s highlight shows are increasingly useless, many consumers will not hesitate to buy skinny bundles that don’t include the channel. Additionally, ESPN’s decision to let some of its on-air talent go may increase the uncertainty facing the channel.

