10 4th of July Quotes to Celebrate America’s Independence Day

Check out your local fireworks show with these in mind

  |  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
Do you know any 4th of July quotes off the top of your head?

4th of July Quotes
Source: Flickr

This nation is about to turn 241, and there have been plenty of patriots who have given this country its basic tenets of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. On July 4th, we honor the great minds that have folded the U.S. into the proud nation it is today.

We have compiled 10 of the best 4th of July quotes in order to make you feel proud to an American. Get into the holiday spirit by sharing these on social media and connecting with your fellow countrymen.

Browse through the next few slides and check them out.

