The 5 Best Tips for Landing Your First Job

After four (or more) years of hard work, you’ve finally graduated and earned that coveted degree. If you’re anything like I was after graduation, you’re pretty optimistic despite facing the overwhelming odds of landing a job right out of college. But amid all the optimism, a few questions likely muddy the otherwise bright picture — including how you’re going to land that first job.

Your first job is the key to answering a host of other post-graduation questions: Where will you live? How much money will you make? How will you deal with student loans?

If you’re entering this next step in your life, you probably have a litany of questions. Don’t worry — I did, too, and so do most graduates.

Today, though, I’m going to walk you through some of the basics and answer most of those questions … and help you consider a few things that you might not have thought about along the way.

Without further ado, here’s a look at five tips that should help you find, prepare for and land your first job after graduation.

