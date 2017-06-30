AAA Predicts Record July 4 Travel: What to Expect

AAA has its predictions for July 4 travel and it is going to be a busy weekend.

AAA’s predictions are for the July 4 weekend. This covers Friday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 4. There’s a lot to breakdown from the predictions. So let’s get started.

There will be 44.2 million Americans that will be traveling 50 miles or more for July 4.

This is 1.25 million more travelers than the July 4th weekend from the previous year.

The increase in travelers will make this the most traveled July 4 weekend ever.

37.5 million Americans will chose to drive for their July 4 trips.

3.44 million people will be flying for their Independence Day journeys.

Another 3.27 million travelers will use other forms of transportation to reach their destinations.

National gas prices are sitting at a low of $2.28 and will likely only increase a few cents over the weekend.

Rates for travelling by air and renting a car are lower this year than they were in 2016.

Hotel prices will actually remain at about the same prices for July 4 this year as they were last year.

“Combined, strong employment, rising incomes and higher consumer confidence bode well for the travel industry, in particular this Independence Day weekend,” Bill Sutherland, AAA’s Senior Cice President of Travel and Publishing, said in a statement. “A historic 44.2 million Americans will travel to celebrate our nation’s freedom this year, adding to an already bustling summer travel season.”

You can follow this link to learn more about AAA’s travel predictions for July 4. InvestorPlace also has some July 4 images and quotes to share in celebration of the holiday.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.