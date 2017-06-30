Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.’s (AMD) Ryzen Pro CPUs Want to Conquer Corporate PCs

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) announced a new line of processors aimed at the enterprise desktop. The all-new AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs will take on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC ) in a battle to win over corporate IT departments. The Intel vPro series is king on the business desktop, but the new AMD CPU lineup will try to break into that market by offering high performance along with enhanced security, extended warranties and a guarantee of extended product availability.

Source: AMD

Enterprise PC Market is Different From Consumer

When we talk about computers and PCs, it’s usually in the context of the overall PC market. This includes consumers and small businesses, but it also includes enterprise PC sales. And enterprise is a different beast than the others.

Enterprise is corporate IT departments buying large volumes of PC workstations. When making choices, they are looking at costs, but also security enhancements and reliability of components. They also tend to standardize on a configuration — making it easier and faster to swap out one PC for another if there’s a problem.

That means they’re less interested in components that are upgraded to the latest and greatest features yearly, and more concerned with the fact that the components on their preferred configuration won’t be discontinued for something new after a few months.

And while the overall PC market has been trending downward for years, commercial PC sales have begun to notch upward (and are expected to grow) as IT departments begin to replace aging equipment.

In this enterprise market, Intel vPro CPUs rule. AMD’s announcement of the new Ryzen Pro processors aims to shake up the status quo.

What Makes the Ryzen Pro a “Pro”?

Earlier this year, AMD began rolling out its new Ryzen line of processors. These CPUs are based on the company’s new ZEN architecture and offer some key advantages over Intel’s latest silicon. The New AMD CPU line-up boasted serious performance gains over the previous generation — a much bigger leap than Intel mustered this year — and an advantage with high demand applications that leverage multi-core, multi-thread design.

