Amazon Imagines Delivery Drones ‘Bee Hives’ Across U.S.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has announced that it is expanding its idea of launching delivery drones around the U.S.

Source: Amazon

Moving forward, the drones that will deliver packages to your doorstep may come in the shape of bee hives. That’s right–they will come in formation, multiple at a time in order to facilitate the delivery process at times when Amazon is especially busy with orders.

It is still unclear how exactly these bee hives will be organized as the concept sounds lofty, but the e-commerce retailer was mocked when it first mentioned delivery drones, so perhaps this idea isn’t as farfetched as it seems. However, concerns are already being raised surrounding these hives.

Noise pollution could be an issue, but Amazon claims this is a concern it is already addressing with “sound dampening treatments,” as well as “blade indentations for sound control” to rotors, which would break the airflow and reduce the sound that propellers make.

These drones will have multiple sets of rotors and motors in case any of them break down and the drone needs a backup to stay in flight. Naturally, this would avoid any sort of disaster where a drone could crash down and potentially injure someone.

Amazon has yet to discuss how such an initiative would create jobs in control towers for the drones, or reduce its workforce as delivery would be automated rather than personalized.

AMZN stock grew 0.3% Friday.