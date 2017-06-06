Tuesday Apple Rumors: iOS 11 Won’t Support 32-Bit Apps

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes coming in iOS 11. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

iOS 11 Apps: Apple is making changes to what apps can run on its mobile devices with iOS 11, reports MacRumors. The introduction of iOS 11 means that users will no longer be able to use 32-bit apps on devices with it installed. Rumors have claimed for months that this would be the case. The change means that some users will have to drop older apps that haven’t made the switch to 32-bit. The release of iOS 11 will have it working with any device with a 64-bit processor. This means any of the company’s mobile devices that feature an A7 or newer chip.

Wi-Fi Share: A new update to iOS will make it easy to share Wi-Fi passwords with friends, 9to5Mac notes. The new change will be coming with the release of iOS 11. The change makes it so that users can setup their Wi-Fi with their AAPL mobile devices for sharing. This makes it so that owners of other iOS devices can simply stand near a person to request access to the Wi-Fi. An alert will pop up on the device that is already connected and they can send the password to the other device with one tap.

Apple Pencil Case: A case for the iPad Pro’s pencil is now available for purchase, reports BGR. The new case is being sold directly by AAPL and can be found on its online store. This case is simply two pieces of leather stitched together that will hold the stylus. Despite the simplicity of the design, the tech company will be charging customers a hefty amount for it. The Pencil case costs $29.