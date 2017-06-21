Wednesday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 is Causing Component Shortages

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 causing shortages. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

iPhone 8 Parts: A new report claims that production of the iPhone 8 is casing shortages for certain components, reports 9to5Mac. According to this report, the production of the smartphone is causing shortages across the world for DRAM and NAND chips. This means that other tech companies are having trouble getting the parts they need for their own devices. This reportedly includes other smartphone makers and Nintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: NTDOY ) for its Switch gaming device.

iPhone 8 Design: A possible design for the the upcoming iPhone has shown up online, BGR notes. The design is a 3D-printed mock-up of the iPhone 8. It shows many of the same features that other leaks have claimed that the iPhone 8 will have. However, there are also a few strange differences. The biggest of these is the front display. The mock-up has the area for the display sitting lower than the bezel edges around it. It is unclear why this is the case.

Fingerprint Sensor: A recent report claims that Apple still doesn’t know what to do with the iPhone 8’s fingerprint sensor, reports AppleInsider. According to rumors, the company still has three different designs for the smartphone that it is considering. The rumor says that the tech company is planning to decide on a final design by the end of the month. This rumor also claims that AAPL won’t have shipments of the iPhone 8 ready until October.