Wednesday Apple Rumors: NFC May Come to Third-Party Apps in iOS 11

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of changes to NFC in AAPL’s mobile devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

NFC Apps: A new document may hint at changes coming to NFC use in Apple’s devices, reports AppleInsider. A document concerning these changes has been discovered and it shows that third-party developers may gain access to NFC capabilities in iOS 11. This would be a change as the tech company hasn’t been allowing developers to use NFC in its devices. It is possible that this means the apps could use NFC to communicate with users and give them information about nearby items or locations.

Volume Slider: The volume slider for video is changing in iOS 11, MacRumors notes. The new beta available to developers shows that the volume slider for videos is now much smaller and out of the way. This has it appearing in the upper right-hand corner of the screen. The current volume slider shows up in the middle of the screen while a video is playing. This blocks off the video whenever a users changes the volume on their device.

tvOS 11 Beta: Users are seeing new features show up in the tvOS 11 beta for developers, reports 9to5Mac. The beta includes two new features worth pointing out. The first is the ability to sync home screens between devices. This allows all Apple TVs connected to the same iCloud account to have the same home screen, no matter which one changes were made on. The second feature is automatic switching between Dark and Light mode. When turned on, this feature will switch between the two modes depending on what time it is.