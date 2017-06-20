Buy Energy Transfer Partners LP’s (ETP) Latest Transition

When you’re one of the largest master limited partnerships (MLPs) in the world, it takes some significant acquisitions to keep growing. Adding a small pipeline or terminal isn’t going to move the needle. And that fact was the rationale behind mega-MLP Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP ) buy-out of rival Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB ).

With that merger ultimately failing, ETP was at a crossroads. Sure, it had a stable of organic projects on its docket, but how was it going to really grow?

The answer was to eat itself.

With its first quarter of earnings with former subsidiary Sunoco Logistics as a part ETP proper, Energy Transfer has continued its plans to transition to simpler and more efficient MLP. For investors, this transition could be the key to long-term growth and support for the firm’s big time dividend.

A Big Family of MLPs at ETP

MLPs are pretty complex animals and have many moving parts. So when you’re one of the largest MLPs and midstream firms, it’s safe to say that you’re complicated with regards to your structure. That has played out with ETP and its general partner Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE: ETE ). As ETP and ETE have grown via acquisition, the pair has gotten a bit unruly. ETE has done an excellent job of eating other general partners to collect those juicy incentive distribution rights (IDRs) and other fees.

The problem is on the other side of the equation.

In addition to ETP, ETE controlled Sunoco Logistics Partners, refining/convenience store owner Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN ), non-publicly traded Energy Transfer LNG and PennTex Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: PTXP ). And had it successfully swallowed WMB, Williams Partners (NYSE: WPZ ) would have also been added to ETE’s mix.

All of this is pretty confusing — especially when looking at cash flows, support and who exactly owns who. Even worse is that investors in many MLPs have started to turn their noses at general partners that collect incentive distribution rights from their subsidiaries. In addition to this complex web of MLPs, the market for raising equity via new MLP issues all but dried up. The decline in oil prices and rising interest rates made that possible. For ETP and ETE, none of this is particularly good.

Which could be why the duo has started to take a page out of some rivals playbooks and eat their own subsidies for simplification purposes. It started with Regency Energy Partners back in 2015 and this year added Sunoco Logistics back into ETP.

