Is First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) Stock a Good Bet on the Solar Revolution?

In the ever-expanding world of opportunities in the renewable energy space, companies operating in the solar and wind categories have seen increased interest of late following the recent buzz concerning the Paris Climate Accord and the direction most countries around the world are taking with respect to clean energy and climate change.

On the forefront of this revolution are a few companies, each trying to carve out a nice profit while providing essential services to help our planet slow and hopefully stop the current rate of warming. In this article, I’m going to focus on First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLR ), which is placing a significant emphasis on innovation and product leadership.

Since the company’s earnings call on May 2, FSLR stock has been on quite the tear, rebounding more than 32% from April lows on news that the company’s Series 6 prototype is proceeding with strong traction in key international markets, with installation trails at the company’s U.S. demo site proving to be successful.

FSLR Stock: Prototype Module Installation Trials Promising

Investor concerns over Series 4 inventory levels and the ability of the company to successfully push out its Series 4 product before its Series 6 hits the market have dragged down FSLR stock of late; however, First Solar management did release some encouraging data during the earnings call, which should bolster investor confidence moving into the second quarter of 2017.

Besides posting higher-than-expected net income and revenue numbers supported by the sale of the company’s Moapa project and asset impairment charges. which came in much lower than in the previous quarter, the company also announced that over half of the its remaining Series 4 supply for 2017 and 2018 has been booked, paving the way for a successful Series 6 release.

The ability of FSLR to effectively manage its production to meet its demand over the medium-term will likely be the key driving factor investors will be looking at over the coming quarters. With solar energy now competing in terms of cost with more traditional sources of energy, global demand expectations and forecasts for growth in this industry have begun to pick up.

Still, it remains to be seen how profitable First Solar, and the solar industry in general, will turn out to be as costs are projected to continue to come down for solar panels in the foreseeable future.

