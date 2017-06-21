General Electric Company (GE) Stock Has a Catalyst You Might’ve Missed

Through the first week of June, General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ) was in an extended slump, down nearly 12% in 2017. Last Thursday, however, news trickled out that the company that built its reputation on light bulbs might be selling its lighting unit, and suddenly GE stock jumped 5% in two days.

Coincidence? Actually, yes.

As you probably know, General Electric’s jump had little to do with lighting and everything to do with its ousting of unpopular CEO Jeff Immelt and replacing him with GE Healthcare chief John Flannery.

Most of the gains in GE stock last week came in the hours after Flannery was unveiled. Although it has been largely overshadowed, the company’s decision to put its historic lighting division on the market could cause major ripples down the road.

Sale Could Spark GE Stock

An internal email from GE Lighting CEO Bill Lacey seemed to confirm the move last week. In it, Lacey had formal “discussions with buyers around a proposed sale” of its lighting unit had begun. That includes its residential LED business and its traditional lighting products business, upon which the company was founded in 1892. General Electric won’t abandon lighting altogether — its “Current” business, formed in 2015 and aimed at making commercial and industrial buildings more energy efficient, will remain untouched.

But GE’s evolution from being a lighting company to an industrial one is decades old at this point. Energy connections and lighting accounted for just $2.75 billion of the company’s $27.7 billion in total first-quarter sales, or roughly 10%.

And this slice of the General Electric pie is declining rapidly, down 35% from the $4.26 billion in revenues it produced a year ago. Of its seven businesses (aviation, power, renewable energy, oil and gas, healthcare and transportation being the other six), oil and gas (-9%) was the only other unit to see its sales decline last quarter.

Only renewable energy and transportation account for a lower percentage of GE’s sales, and those businesses grew revenues by 22% and 6%, respectively, in the first quarter. Profits in its energy and lighting segment also declined, down 10% from the first quarter a year ago, the second-biggest segment earnings drop-off outside its oil and gas segment (which was due mostly to lower oil and gas prices).

Next Page