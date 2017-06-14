WATCH: Lonzo Ball Makes Fun of Dad in Foot Locker Father’s Day Ad

Lonzo Ball stole the show in a Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) ad that honors Father’s Day.

The video came out only a few days before Father’s Day, and only eight days ahead of the NBA Draft, which has stirred up plenty of controversy due to Lonzo’s talent and his very vocal father LaVar Ball, who has made a series of outlandish, and potentially hilarious statements.

Perhaps the best-known comment he made is that he would beat Michael Jordan one-on-one in both of their primes, despite the fact that LaVar never played professionally.

The Foot Locker ad sees Lonzo Ball and other draft hopefuls share stories about their fathers growing up, but anyone not named Lonzo Ball keeps getting interrupted by the former UCLA player.

In the video, Ball mentions how his dad berated him during a high school game for not getting enough touches, asked 29 of the 30 teams in the NBA not to draft him (as he wants the Los Angeles Lakers to be Lonzo’s team), and issues a series of statements that stirred up some trouble with some of the NBA”s all-time greats.

The video even sees Lonzo noting that his father believes him to be even better than the reigning MVP already, despite the fact that he has yet to play a game of professional ball.

Check out the video:

FL stock dipped 2.2% Wednesday.