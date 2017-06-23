FCC Fines Florida Man $120 Million Over Illegal Robocalls

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is looking to fine a man $120 million for making illegal robocalls.

The man behind the illegal robocalls is Adrian Abramovich, a resident of Miami, Fla. Abramovich used robocalls to contact millions of people in an effort to sell timeshares. However, these timeshares, as well as other offers, were presented as coming from companies such as Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR ) and Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP ).

The FCC’s investigation into the robocalls found that the man was making more than 1 million calls a day. These calls used fake phone numbers that made them appear to be from local areas to those receiving the calls. This is illegal under the Truth in Caller ID Act.

The FCC’s investigation also includes looking over the robocalls that were made from Oct. 1, 2016, to Dec. 31, 2016. It found that a total of 96.76 million calls were made during this time. 80,000 of these calls were checked and they all used fake phone numbers, reports CBS News.

Fining Adrian Abramovich $120 million for the robocalls is a harsh punishment, but the FCC is likely hoping to send a message about making illegal robocalls. The fine will be the largest penalty ever for a single person, so long as it gets a court’s approvals.

Abramovich has yet to comment on the FCC’s decision to hit him with such a heavy fine. However, he has 30 days to respond to the claims against him. The organization will be completing its investigation and preparing its final penalties in the next few months.

