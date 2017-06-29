Taco Bell Vegan Rice Is Back

Taco Bell, which is part of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM ), is now serving vegan rice again.

The new Taco Bell vegan rice is listed as “Seasoned Rice” on the company’s menu. The menu item was available in April, but was removed and replaced with a vegetarian option. The Mexican food chain originally didn’t plan to have the option back on the menu until the end of summer.

“We worked closely with our supplier to make it happen as quickly as possible to let our vegan fans know we were committed,” Alec Boyle, a Taco Bell spokesman, told VegNews. “We recognize we have a lot of vegans and vegetarians who come to us, and that even meat-eaters and flexitarians come to us and enjoy our vegan products.”

To cut down on confusion, Taco Bell now only serves Seasoned Rice to its customers. This makes it easier for vegans and vegetarians to keep track of what they are eating, without it being a bother to other customers.

Taco Bell actually has a full guide on how to eat vegan at its restaurants. This includes a full list of items on its menu that are vegan certified by the American Vegetarian Association. That list is as follows.

Black Beans

Guacamole

Pico De Gallo

Seasoned Rice

Refried Beans

Fire Roasted Salsa

Diablo Sauce Packet

Hot Sauce Packet

Green Chili Sauce

Green Tomatillo Sauce

Mexican Pizza Sauce

Red Sauce

Salsa Del Sol

Cilantro

Flatbread

Jalapenos

Lettuce

Onions

Red Strips

Romaine Lettuce

Taco Shell

Tomatoes

Tortilla

Tostada Shell

Premium Coffee

You can learn more about Taco Bell’s vegan options by following this link.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.