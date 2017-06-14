The 2 Best Bill Miller Stock Picks (AMZN,VRX)

Bill Miller is back on a winning streak. Once a hero of Wall Street with an enviable record of 15 straight years of beating the S&P 500, he suffered the same fate as everyday investors during the financial crisis, and has since failed to return to his former level of success.

But today, Bill Miller’s stock picks are earning back their stellar reputation for market outperformance.

A Truly Exceptional Track Record

Most funds have difficulty just beating the S&P 500 in any given year. To do so for multiple years in a row is even more impressive. So it’s crazy to think that Bill Miller beat the index for 15 years straight while working at Legg Mason. These returns are simply unparalleled in the mutual fund world. His track record even outperformed Fidelity’s legendary Peter Lynch.

However, his well-tested value investing strategy of buying stocks at a discount was no match for the crashing stock market. Convinced his holdings would bounce back, Mr. Miller kept averaging into positions and the market kept proving him wrong.

From 2007 to 2011, his Legg Mason Opportunity Fund plunged over 50% as large bets on troubled financial stocks failed to turn a profit.

Things got so bad that Bill left Legg Mason after 30 years to launch his own investment manager, LLM.

He purchased Legg Mason’s stake in LMM, an investment adviser that he and the company jointly own, in August 2016. Bill Miller currently manages $1.8 billion in assets.

Now that the bull market has come roaring back, Bill Miller’s stock picks are back on track, with his LMM Investments climbing back up the performance ladder. The Opportunity Trust Fund is higher by nearly 14% this year, crushing the S&P 500’s 8% return over the same time frame.

Bill Miller’s Stock-Picking Strategy

Bill is a long-term value investor in the tradition of Ben Graham and Warren Buffett, but with one crucial twist.

He focuses entirely on U.S.-based companies, believing his edge is greater with domestic stocks. He does not avoid growth stocks and exhibits a contrarian bent.

However, unlike Buffett, Bill Miller’s picks show a preternatural acceptance of risk. He firmly believes in embracing risk rather than avoiding it. He states, “One consequence of the financial crisis is extreme risk aversion, evident in near-record-low bond yields. Since the crisis, risky assets, such as stocks, have done better than “safe” assets, such as government bonds. It is my opinion, and it looks likely to continue for many years.”

Bill Miller also believes firmly in conviction and concentration rather than broad diversification in the stock market. He explains, “risk aversion has led many equity mutual fund managers to become closet indexers, as they fear the loss of assets and employment should their returns fall below those of the benchmark. If you go with an active mutual fund, pick a conviction manager who has what the academics call “high active share” — that is, his or her portfolio looks very different from the market.”

With all this in mind, here are Miller’s 2 most promising picks:

