What is closed on July 4th?

Are you planning on doing some shopping, making a bank transfer or heading over to the post office to check your P.O. box on Independence Day? Here’s what you should know if you were thinking of keeping busy on July 4th this year.

All banks will be closed in observation of yet another year in this country’s great history, meaning you will have to wait a bit before you can make that deposit or withdraw some cash (make sure you plan ahead).

Post offices will also shutter their doors for the duration of the day, halting all incoming and outgoing letters and parcels until Wednesday, so consider this one-day suspension of mail before complaining to your local post office.

All city, county, state and federal offices will be closed, while all major markets will cease operations on July 4th. Trash pickup (as well as recycling) will be a day late in most places.

You may still be able to go shopping as some stores will be open (check your local listings for that). Malls will certainly be open if they have movie theaters as many use the holidays as a time to unwind with some AC and a nice summer blockbuster (Wonder Woman‘s supposed to be awesome).

Have a happy and plentiful July 4th this and every year!