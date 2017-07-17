All the Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Rumors You NEED to Know Right Now

The clock is ticking to September and one of the biggest tech industry events of the year: the annual iPhone event held by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ). With this year being the 10th anniversary of the iPhone and AAPL facing pressure to light a fire under slowing sales, the iPhone 8 launch takes on even greater importance than usual.

With AAPL looking to impress consumers, re-assure investors and outdo the competition with a statement device, iPhone 8 rumors have been flying for months.

But we’re close enough to production that there are definite patterns emerging, giving real hints about what to expect.

Here’s everything we think we know about Apple’s new iPhone.

iPhone 8 Rumors: OLED Display

One of the key features of the new iPhone is expected to be an OLED display that virtually eliminates bezels. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) and other smartphone manufacturers already use OLED panels, which are brighter, thinner, more power efficient and more flexible than LCD, but this would be an iPhone first.

Samsung also beat Apple to the punch with the minimal bezel look expected with the iPhone 8, but the big question will be whether AAPL is able to place a Touch ID sensor beneath that display. Samsung gave up and had to move its fingerprint reader to the back of the Galaxy S8. If Apple engineers can pull it off, that would be a real win.

iPhone 8 Rumors: All-Glass Design

To distinguish the new iPhone from the models it has released over the last three years — the 6, 6s, SE and 7 — AAPL is expected to move to an all-glass design. That would mean no more metal back, just a stainless steel band holding the OLED display to the glass back.

Kind of like the iPhone 4, but bigger, a lot less chunky and no more Home button taking up space on the front.

iPhone 8 Rumors: One Size Fits All

Starting with the iPhone 6 model year, AAPL released two different sized versions of its iPhones, adding a bigger “Plus” option.

It doesn’t look like AAPL will go that route with the iPhone 8. Because the OLED display will cover most of the new iPhone’s front, it’s estimated there will be a 5.8-inch display (larger than the iPhone 7 Plus) in a smartphone that’s physically the size of the iPhone 7. So expect AAPL to offer just the single model of iPhone 8.

iPhone 8 Rumors: Wireless Charging

Wireless charging is expected to be another key feature that sets the new iPhone apart from previous models. In fact, it could be one of the factors behind that glass back on the iPhone 8, since the technology is more effective with glass than metal.

Android manufacturers have offered wireless charging for years, and AAPL always dismissed the feature as being too slow. However, it adopted that method for the Apple Watch, so the precedent has now been set. Glass would mean faster charging, making it practical for a device with a bigger battery, like the new iPhone.

And wireless charging technology is becoming mainstream — Ikea is even incorporating wireless chargers into its furniture these days.

