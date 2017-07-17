Ann Coulter and Delta’s Twitter Feud: What Happened?

Ann Coulter and Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) had a feud that went public over the weekend on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ).

The conservative news pundit got on a Delta flight from New York’s La Guardia airport to West Palm Beach, Florida on Saturday, and there was a seat mix-up during boarding that forced Coulter to change seats from the one she purchased, which had more leg room.

She responded by going on Twitter to slam Delta as an organization, as well as its workers. “So glad I took time investigate the aircraft & PRE-BOOK a specific seat on @Delta, so some woman could waltz at the last min & take my seat,” Coulter tweeted.

The statement referred to the fact that Coulter booked a window seat in the exit row, but changed it to an aisle one less than 24 hours before the flight departed. When she was on the plane, Delta moved her “when working to accommodate several passengers with seating requests,” the company wrote.

“.@Delta motto: “How can we make your flight more uncomfortable?” Coulter also tweeted. She also slammed the workers on a separate tweet, claiming they were not honorable nor trustworthy.

“We are disappointed that the customer has chosen to publicly attack our employees and other customers by posting derogatory and slanderous comments and photos in social media,” Delta said in a statement on Sunday. The company said it would refund Coulter $30 due to the mix-up.

DAL stock fell 0.4% Monday.