Will Apple Inc. (AAPL) Really Build 3 New U.S. Factories?

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that President Donald Trump claims Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has committed to building three new U.S. Apple factories. Doing so would be a big win for the Trump administration, which has been aggressively pushing to create more U.S. jobs. But what effect would such a move have on AAPL stock?

Source: Apple

President Trump granted The Wall Street Journal a 45 minute interview, during which he made a bombshell claim: AAPL CEO Tim Cook is supporting his administration’s goal of reviving American manufacturing and bringing back U.S. jobs by committing to build three new U.S.-based Apple factories.

The actual quote from President Trump’s interview was a little more colorful: “I spoke to (Cook), he’s promised me three big plants—big, big, big.”

The Potential Upside to AAPL Stock from Apple Factories

Building Apple factories in the U.S. could have some big positives for AAPL stock. For one thing, with the increased popularity of buying American-made products, the company would gain a competitive advantage over some of its rivals. That could boost sales and revenue.

The move would obviously be a significant win for the Trump Administration, and that in turn could be the key to something big for AAPL and its shareholders.

President Trump has been talking up corporate tax reform. It’s estimated that $230 billion of the $246 billion in cash AAPL is sitting on is tied up in foreign subsidiaries. That money could find its way back to the U.S. if President Trump followed through with a tax repatriation holiday and/or a lower corporate tax rate — something he would presumably be more inclined to do with the prospect of those new Apple factories.

According to Business Insider, if this scenario happened, AAPL would likely use a chunk of that cash to increase its stock-buyback program. The effects of the buyback and a lower tax rate combined could improve earnings per share by up to 16%.

