Thursday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 May Feature Laser to Improve AR

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iPhone 8 having a laser for AR. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iPhone AR Laser: A new rumor claims that Apple will be adding a laser for AR to a 2017 iPhone, reports FastCompany. This rumor claims that a rear-facing laser will aid AR use on one of the new smartphones. This laser will also allow for better auto focusing when taking pictures with the device. The iPhone in the rumor is most likely the iPhone 8. The source of the rumor says the laser may not make it into the iPhone 8, and may be held back for the 2018 iPhone.

iPhone 8 Delay: A report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch claims that the iPhone 8 may be delayed, CNBC notes. According to the report, the tech company may have to delay the launch of the iPhone 8 by three to four weeks. It claims that technological issues are behind the possible delay. The source of the rumor are unnamed individuals inside of Apple’s supply chain. Several other rumors also claim that the iPhone 8 will face a delay.

Facial Recognition: A new patent from Apple shows that it has been working on facial recognition technology for some time, reports AppleInsider. The new patent dates back to three years ago, but was only just published today. The patent shows that the company would use special cameras and sensors on a mobile device to authenticate a user. This adds to rumors that say the iPhone 8 may discard Touch ID in favor of facial recognition tech.