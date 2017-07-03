Monday Apple Rumors: iPhone 8 Reportedly Won’t Feature Touch ID

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a big feature missing from the iPhone 8. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

iPhone 8 Touch ID: A new rumor claims that the iPhone 8 will be completely missing Touch ID, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company isn’t going to be incorporating the Touch ID under the new OLED display. The source of this rumor is KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a solid record when it comes to Apple leaks. Kuo doesn’t make any mention of the Touch ID feature being moved to another part of the smartphone.

LG Displays: Apple is looking to LG for a supply of iPhone displays, 9to5Mac notes. The company is reportedly in talks to invest up to $2.62 billion into the company’s OLED factory. This investment will land it exclusive production lines for OLED displays for its iPhone line. There’s also been talk that AAPL is going to be running low on OLED displays for its iPhone 8. This deal may help it avoid such further shortages in the future.

Jet Black iPhone: Owners of the Jet Black iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are seeing them continue to degrade in appearance, reports BGR. The glossy finish on the Jet Black iPhone devices make them susceptible to visible scratches and scuffs. The smartphones especially look bad when in direct light, as this highlights the marks on the device. Owners could buy cases to protect the devices, but this defeats the purpose of owning the Jet Black iPhone to show off the color and finish.